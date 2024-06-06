Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

Phagwara, June 5
Rain and high velocity winds wreaked havoc in the region at Phagwara, Goraya, Phillaur, Banga, Nawanshahr, Nurmahal, Nakodar, Apra and Bilga towns, uprooting a number of trees and damaging electricity poles late on Wednesday evening, rendering large parts of the area powerless.
Due to the strong winds, a large number of trees were uprooted, affecting the flow of traffic on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, Phagwara-Banga road, Phagwara-Jandiala-Nakodar road and Nurmahal-Nakodar road.
A huge tree fell in the middle of the road between Phagwara-Jandiala and another between Jandiala-Nakodar, disrupting road traffic.
Even power supply in most parts of Phagwara city was also disrupted due to thunderstorm and strong winds.
