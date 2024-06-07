Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 6

Thunderstorm wreaked havoc in several parts of the city last night, uprooting trees and electricity poles and affecting power supply. It also damaged several transformers.

PSPCL incurs Rs 60l loss PSPCL suffered a loss of over Rs 60 lakh. As many as 150 electricity poles and 15 transformers were damaged during the thunderstorm. Maximum electricity poles were damaged in Adampur, Jandusingha and Phagwara. Officialspeak Dr Surinder Singh Sondhi, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said: “Ninety per cent of the complaints were resolved by Thursday morning. Our employees tried their best to restore electricity supply”.

As a result, PSPCL suffered a loss of over Rs 60 lakh. As many as 150 electricity poles and 15 transformers were damaged during the thunderstorm. Maximum electricity poles were damaged in Adampur, Jandusingha and Phagwara.

PSPCL staff remained on their toes the entire night to restore power supply. In some places, power supply was disrupted for three hours, while some areas remained without power for eight hours. Residents had to spent sleepless night due to power outage.

PSPCL helpline 1912 remained flooded with calls. A PSPCL employee said they received several complaints last night.

“It is difficult to manage such situations with less staff. The PSPCL is reeling under staff shortage. We remained on toes throughout the night to restore power supply,” an employee said.

Dr Surinder Singh Sondhi, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said: “Ninety per cent of the complaints were resolved by Thursday morning. Our employees tried their best to restore electricity supply”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL