Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, June 6
Thunderstorm wreaked havoc in several parts of the city last night, uprooting trees and electricity poles and affecting power supply. It also damaged several transformers.
PSPCL incurs Rs 60l loss
PSPCL suffered a loss of over Rs 60 lakh. As many as 150 electricity poles and 15 transformers were damaged during the thunderstorm. Maximum electricity poles were damaged in Adampur, Jandusingha and Phagwara.
Officialspeak
Dr Surinder Singh Sondhi, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said: “Ninety per cent of the complaints were resolved by Thursday morning. Our employees tried their best to restore electricity supply”.
PSPCL staff remained on their toes the entire night to restore power supply. In some places, power supply was disrupted for three hours, while some areas remained without power for eight hours. Residents had to spent sleepless night due to power outage.
PSPCL helpline 1912 remained flooded with calls. A PSPCL employee said they received several complaints last night.
“It is difficult to manage such situations with less staff. The PSPCL is reeling under staff shortage. We remained on toes throughout the night to restore power supply,” an employee said.
