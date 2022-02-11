Tight security for PM Modi's Feb 14 rally

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

Security has been tightened for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on February 14 at the local PAP ground.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh accompanied by the other civil and police officers took round of the function site to take stock of requisite preparations and security arrangements. The DC also gave instructions to the authorities concerned for completion of preparations well in advance.

Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh reviewed the security arrangements besides issuing needful directions to the officers for ensuring fool-proof security. Later on the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police also joined the virtual meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari and DGP Punjab VK Bhawra.

The DC also apprised them that they had held a meeting at venue along with the organisers so as to put in place all arrangements. He said traffic diversion on the day was also being considered in coordination with the police officers to facilitate the routine traffic.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included IG PAP Jaskaran Singh, ex-Mayor Sunil Jyoti, district president BJP Urban Unit Sushil Sharma among others.