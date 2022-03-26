Time-bound delivery of services need of hour: Jimpa

Hoshiarpur, March 25
The Minister of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, Water Resources and Water Supply and Sanitation, Punjab, Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed officials of various departments to ensure time-bound delivery of services to the public. He was addressing the first meeting of officers of different departments in the District Administrative Complex on Friday. Garhshankar MLA Jai Krishan Roouri, Sham Churasi MLA Dr Ravjot Singh, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Dasuya MLA Karambir Singh Ghumman, DC Apneet Riyat and SSP Dhruman H. Nimbale were also present with him.
The Cabinet minister said the first priority of the government is to provide civil services to the people without any hassle. He said there was a need to take concrete steps on the eradication of drugs, improvement in health services and check unauthorised mining in the district, for which the officials should start working from now on. He said the law and order situation in the district would not be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances.
Jimpa while instructing the officers also directed to improve the work of the Sewa Kendras.
