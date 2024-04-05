Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 4

Even as the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab are still two months away, politicians have already started making a beeline for religious places and deras of Doaba region.

While former Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi, who is the frontrunner for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket, was at Ram Temple in Ayodhya today with his family, his BJP rival Sushil Kumar Rinku today paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar. Rinku had gone to the dera with his wife Sunita Rinku and his toddler son with offerings.

BJP candidate from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku and his wife with Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief Sant Niranjan Dass.

Channi has already made several rounds of Dera Sachkhand in the last few months. Rinku too ahead of shifting to the BJP had gone to Ayodhya. Both of them have been quite active on the social media showing their inclination towards all regions, communities and deras in Doaba region.

Both of them had two weeks ago paid a visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram in Nakodar headed by Baba Pargat Nath.

