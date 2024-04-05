Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

Jalandhar, April 4
Even as the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab are still two months away, politicians have already started making a beeline for religious places and deras of Doaba region.
While former Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi, who is the frontrunner for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket, was at Ram Temple in Ayodhya today with his family, his BJP rival Sushil Kumar Rinku today paid obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar. Rinku had gone to the dera with his wife Sunita Rinku and his toddler son with offerings.
Channi has already made several rounds of Dera Sachkhand in the last few months. Rinku too ahead of shifting to the BJP had gone to Ayodhya. Both of them have been quite active on the social media showing their inclination towards all regions, communities and deras in Doaba region.
Both of them had two weeks ago paid a visit to Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram in Nakodar headed by Baba Pargat Nath.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...