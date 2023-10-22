Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

Vishesh Sarangal, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, has fixed the timings to burst firecrackers on Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The DM, while exercising the powers vested under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, ordered that except the person duly authorised by the competent authority, no one shall store, exhibit or sell any firecracker or explosive material normally used in the festivals of Dasehra, Diwali and Gurpurb.

Allotted time frame Vishesh Sarangal, District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, said people would only be allowed to burst firecrackers in the allotted time frame. They could burst crackers from 6 pm to 7 pm on Dasehra, 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali, 4 am to 5 am and 9 pm to 10 pm on Gurpurb and 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The DC said the Police Department would ensure that fireworks take place only during the designated time slot. They would also ensure that there was no sale of banned firecrackers. As per the Supreme Court order, if any violation was found, the Station House Officer (SHO) and the DSP of the police station concerned of the area would be held personally liable for such violation.

The DC also placed restrictions on unauthorised gatherings at or around railway crossings during the Dasehra festival. The decision had been taken to maintain public safety and avoid any untoward incident. He said SHOs and DSPs were directed to monitor and ensure strict compliance of the order.

He also said that firecrackers should not be burst at any time in silence zones such as near hospitals, educational institutions, etc., and within the limits of Suchi Pind and in the area of five hundred yards of the IOC, BPCL and HPCL oil terminals. This order will remain in force till January 3, 2024.

