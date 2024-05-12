Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 11

Jalandhar AAP candidate Pawan Tinu as well as Hoshiarpur BJP candidate Anita Som Parkash will file their nomination papers on May 13.

While candidates of four parties filed their nominations yesterday, Tinu is yet to file his papers from Jalandhar, which is witnessing a five-cornered contest between the Congress, BJP, AAP, SAD and BSP.

In Hoshiarpur too, AAP and Congress candidates have filed their nominations. BJP candidate Anita Som Parkash will file her nomination papers from the constituency on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that May 14 is the last date of filing nominations in the state, which will go to the polls on June 1.

Hoshiarpur BJP leader Anita Som Parkash will be accompanied by her husband Union Cabinet Minister Som Parkash, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma during her nomination process, senior party leaders informed. She will hold a roadshow in Hoshiarpur ahead of filing her papers.

AAP leader Pawan Tinu will be accompanied by state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema while filing his nomination papers. Tinu will lead a roadshow from the Kachehri chowk to the DAC office complex. Local MLAs, in-charges and leaders of the AAP will be present during the roadshow.

Tinu has been holding a whirlwind campaign across various constituencies in Jalandhar ahead of the LS elections. The AAP campaign has also received a fillip following the release of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he was granted interim bail by the SC. During his campaign today, Tinu hailed the Supreme Court decision ‘in favour of the public’.

In the absence of Kejriwal, state CM Bhagwant Mann has held two roadshows in the Jalandhar constituency in favour of Tinu. During his recent Jalandhar roadshow at Shahkot, Mann had also promised that he would bring Kejriwal to Jalandhar soon.

ECI police observer to reach city tomorrow

Jalandhar: To boost the sense of security amongst citizens towards free and fair Lok Sabha elections for the Jalandhar Parliamentary constituency, ECI police observer Satish Gajbhiye (IPS) will reach here on May 13. He will be staying at Gymkhana Club, Jalandhar. He will also be available at the Circuit House here on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm to listen to election-related grievances. Eligible citizens who wish to file nomination papers, but feel threatened or are being prevented from filing the papers, they may contact him on mobile number 8699240504 or meet him in person to redress their grievances on May 14.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hoshiarpur