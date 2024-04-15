Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 14

Workers of the Adampur unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today expressed anguish over Pawan Tinu quitting the party and joining the AAP.

During a meeting held at Dana Mandi, Adampur SAD workers said Tinu was condemning AAP till yesterday. Now, he joined the party for personal gains. He betrayed the workers of the Adampur constituency by abruptly joining the AAP.

The workers said he was repeatedly chosen as the party candidate despite defeats. But he backstabbed voters and workers by quitting the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Shiromani Akali Dal