Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

Jalandhar, April 14
Workers of the Adampur unit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today expressed anguish over Pawan Tinu quitting the party and joining the AAP.
During a meeting held at Dana Mandi, Adampur SAD workers said Tinu was condemning AAP till yesterday. Now, he joined the party for personal gains. He betrayed the workers of the Adampur constituency by abruptly joining the AAP.
The workers said he was repeatedly chosen as the party candidate despite defeats. But he backstabbed voters and workers by quitting the party.
