Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 13

A roadshow was held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Jalandhar today as the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Pawan Tinu filed his nomination papers from the constituency today.

BJP candidate Anita Som Prakash, along with her husband Union Minister Som Prakash, and other party leaders files her nomination paper from the Hoshiarpur constituency on Monday. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

The last of the candidates of the five major parties —- Congress, BJP, AAP, SAD and BSP —- to file his nomination papers from Jalandhar, Tinu carried out the process at the end of a roadshow which was held from the Kachehri Chowk to the DAC complex. May 14 is the last date for filing nomination papers in the state.

Party workers and supporters bearing the candidate’s cut-outs and a host of yellow AAP flags raised slogans and a band of dholis led Tinu’s procession as he traversed the streets in an open vehicle. Tinu was accompanied by the party’s senior leadership including state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh, MLAs Inderjit Kaur and Raman Arora, among others.

Both Tinu and state finance minister Harpal Cheema took on the Central government during their respective addresses today. Tinu reiterated his statement that the Constitution was in danger while the Finance Minister repeated Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s claim over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s age.

At Anita’s nomination, Shekhwat’s jibe at Kejriwal

Union BJP Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat took a jibe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as he accompanied the BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Prakash for her nomination process at Hoshiarpur on Monday. Anita Som Prakash is among BJP’s six nominees who filed their nominations in the state today. Accompanied by her husband Union Minister Som Prakash, Anita filed her nomination in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Amidst a shower of rose petals, Anita Som Parkash held her roadshow from Government College to the Hoshiarpur City Centre amidst cheers.

Putting up a united face on the seat, the BJP also held a meeting after the nomination process. Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Som Parkash, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP leaders Sunder Sham Arora, Tikshan Sood and Parvin Bansal, among others, were present on the occasion.

Taking potshots at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Shekhawat said, “Such a government is there in Punjab, neither the intentions nor the policies are clear. Their leader has come out of jail with great difficulty for 10-12 days and is about to go back to jail again. He will go back to jail amidst much fanfare. The party which came with the slogan ‘party with a difference’, has more than half of its Delhi ministers either in jail or those who are about to go to jail.”

17 papers filed so far in Jalandhar

Even as there is still a day for the nomination papers to be filed, a total of 17 papers have been received for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat till Monday. As many as 10 papers were filed on Monday. These included Pawan Tinu of AAP, Parshotam Lal of CPI (M), Paramjit Kaur Teji of Shiv Sena, Raj Kumar of People’s Party of India (Democratic), Gulshan Kumar of Democratic Bharti Samaj Party and Ashok Kumar as Independent. BJP’s Sushil Rinku, BSP’s Balwinder Kumar, Congress Charanjit Channi, SAD’s Mohinder S Kaypee and comedian Neetu Shatranwala had already filed papers. The remaining papers are those of covering candidates. District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Jalandhar Dr Himanshu Aggarwal nomination papers could be filed till 3 pm on May 14. The papers would be scrutinised on May 15. Candidates would be able to withdraw their papers till May 17 after which they would be issued symbols the same day.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Lok Sabha