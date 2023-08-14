Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 13

To mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a Tiranga Yatra under BJYM district president Pankaj Julka and BJP district president Sushil Sharma here today.

A large number of BJP Yuva Morcha volunteers took part in the yatra that started from Bhagat Singh Chowk and ended at Model Town.

Flying high: The national flag flutters amid birds in Jalandhar on Sunday. Photo: Sarabjit singh

Yuva Morcha workers, who were holding Tricolour in their hands, carried out the yatra with enthusiasm, chanting slogans such as “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

District BJP president Sushil Sharma called upon the workers to celebrate the campaign like a festival. He said the purpose of the Tiranga Yatra was to pay homage to freedom fighters, martyrs and remember their struggle and sacrifices.

Julka said the purpose of the yatra was to instil the sense of patriotism and respect for the martyrs and the nation among the youth.

Former minister and national executive member Manoranjan Kalia, former CPS KD Bhandari, district general secretary and Yuva Morcha in-charge Ashok Sarin Hickey, district spokesperson Brajesh Sharma, Amarjit Singh Amri, senior BJP leader Kishan Lal Sharma among others were present on the occasion.

In Kapurthala, the yatra was led by district BJYM president Vivek Singh Sunny Bains and state secretary Bharat Mahajan. BJP Youth State president Kanwarveer Singh Tohda and BJP District president Ranjit Singh Khojewal were also present. The yatra started from the Mandir Dharmasabha Road and passed through various markets of the city.

#BJP