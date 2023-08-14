Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Jalandhar, August 13
To mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the BJP Yuva Morcha organised a Tiranga Yatra under BJYM district president Pankaj Julka and BJP district president Sushil Sharma here today.
A large number of BJP Yuva Morcha volunteers took part in the yatra that started from Bhagat Singh Chowk and ended at Model Town.
Yuva Morcha workers, who were holding Tricolour in their hands, carried out the yatra with enthusiasm, chanting slogans such as “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.
District BJP president Sushil Sharma called upon the workers to celebrate the campaign like a festival. He said the purpose of the Tiranga Yatra was to pay homage to freedom fighters, martyrs and remember their struggle and sacrifices.
Julka said the purpose of the yatra was to instil the sense of patriotism and respect for the martyrs and the nation among the youth.
Former minister and national executive member Manoranjan Kalia, former CPS KD Bhandari, district general secretary and Yuva Morcha in-charge Ashok Sarin Hickey, district spokesperson Brajesh Sharma, Amarjit Singh Amri, senior BJP leader Kishan Lal Sharma among others were present on the occasion.
In Kapurthala, the yatra was led by district BJYM president Vivek Singh Sunny Bains and state secretary Bharat Mahajan. BJP Youth State president Kanwarveer Singh Tohda and BJP District president Ranjit Singh Khojewal were also present. The yatra started from the Mandir Dharmasabha Road and passed through various markets of the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...