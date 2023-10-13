TOEFL, GRE test centre opened at Phagwara varsity

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 12

Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Educational Testing Service (ETS), India, has signed an institutional memorandum of understanding (I-MoU). Through this collaboration, LPU has setup a dedicated TOEFL and GRE test centre within the university campus to serve the students from the university and the neighbouring regions.

The centre will not just be a test venue but a hub facilitation preparation and assessment of high-stake tests such as TOEFL and GRE, at LPU premises for its students. Additionally, LPU students will be supported in their TOEFL and GRE test preparation through a series of masterclasses conducted by ETS India trainers. ETS India will also conduct training programmes for LPU faculty to equip students with the skills they need to prepare for these tests.

As a part of this relationship, ETS has also announced merit scholarships worth Rs 2.5 lakh for LPU students. Country manager of ETS and South Asia Sachin Jain said, “LPU will upload TOEFL and GRE learning materials onto their learning management system (LMS) and explore the possibility of offering elective credits for GRE and TOEFL within their institutional credit framework across all programmes.”

