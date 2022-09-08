Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 7

Primary teachers across the district are being asked to pay Rs 200 to Rs 300 for the Block-Level Primary School Games being held in the district. While on one hand, the government claims to be promoting sports in government schools, on the other, teachers are being asked to cough up the money for the events from their own pockets.

No sports funds released for years In primary schools, there have been no sports funds for years. Our CHTs have asked us to pay for the games. Across blocks, teachers have paid for the games. I have paid Rs 250 in my block. In other blocks, they may have shelled out more. Nakodar-2 block teacher

Outraged, the Government Teachers’ Union even issued a formal condemnation stating, “The Government Teachers’ Union condemns the charging of money from teachers’ own pockets for the centre and block-level games. If the government has to hold sports tournaments, it must first release funds for such games.”

Teachers in various blocks claimed their centre head teachers (CHTs) had verbally directed them to pay between Rs 200 and Rs 400. A teacher from the Nakodar-2 block said, “After a meeting on the issue, our CHTs have asked us to pay for the games. We received instructions regarding this yesterday. Across blocks, teachers have personally paid for the games. I have paid Rs 250 in my block, in other blocks they might have shelled out more. In primary schools, there have been no sports funds for years. No PTEs and DPEs either.” Ahead of every games, we are asked to pay the money. With the fervour around ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’, we thought things might be different this time. Alas, it’s not.”

Another teachers from the Phillaur block said, “Our school teachers have each been asked to pay Rs 250 tomorrow. CHTs have asked us to do so. Similar money has been charged at Phiilaur, Nakodar and Goraya among other blocks. We have heard in some blocks teachers are paying between Rs 350 to 400.”

Karnail Phillaur, leader of the GTU said: “For school games, we are paying from our pockets. From September, students’ exams will begin. BLO duties have also been assigned to us ahead of the elections.” Notably, the primary games will be held at the centre, block, tehsil and then district levels. Currently, the block-level primary games are underway.

DEO Elementary, Gursharan Singh, however, said: “No such instructions have been issued from our office.” On being asked about the funding for the games, he said the government was releasing the funds, but he would look into any such instructions being issued by any other department.