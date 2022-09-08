 Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection : The Tribune India

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

Union condemns move | No such instruction, says DEO, Elementary

Told to pay Rs 250-400 for school games, teachers raise objection

A kho-kho match in progress at the Block-Level Primary School Games in Mithapur. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 7

Primary teachers across the district are being asked to pay Rs 200 to Rs 300 for the Block-Level Primary School Games being held in the district. While on one hand, the government claims to be promoting sports in government schools, on the other, teachers are being asked to cough up the money for the events from their own pockets.

No sports funds released for years

In primary schools, there have been no sports funds for years. Our CHTs have asked us to pay for the games. Across blocks, teachers have paid for the games. I have paid Rs 250 in my block. In other blocks, they may have shelled out more. Nakodar-2 block teacher

Outraged, the Government Teachers’ Union even issued a formal condemnation stating, “The Government Teachers’ Union condemns the charging of money from teachers’ own pockets for the centre and block-level games. If the government has to hold sports tournaments, it must first release funds for such games.”

Teachers in various blocks claimed their centre head teachers (CHTs) had verbally directed them to pay between Rs 200 and Rs 400. A teacher from the Nakodar-2 block said, “After a meeting on the issue, our CHTs have asked us to pay for the games. We received instructions regarding this yesterday. Across blocks, teachers have personally paid for the games. I have paid Rs 250 in my block, in other blocks they might have shelled out more. In primary schools, there have been no sports funds for years. No PTEs and DPEs either.” Ahead of every games, we are asked to pay the money. With the fervour around ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’, we thought things might be different this time. Alas, it’s not.”

Another teachers from the Phillaur block said, “Our school teachers have each been asked to pay Rs 250 tomorrow. CHTs have asked us to do so. Similar money has been charged at Phiilaur, Nakodar and Goraya among other blocks. We have heard in some blocks teachers are paying between Rs 350 to 400.”

Karnail Phillaur, leader of the GTU said: “For school games, we are paying from our pockets. From September, students’ exams will begin. BLO duties have also been assigned to us ahead of the elections.” Notably, the primary games will be held at the centre, block, tehsil and then district levels. Currently, the block-level primary games are underway.

DEO Elementary, Gursharan Singh, however, said: “No such instructions have been issued from our office.” On being asked about the funding for the games, he said the government was releasing the funds, but he would look into any such instructions being issued by any other department.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot Royal inheritance battle, to get majority share in Rs 25,000-crore assets

2
Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over pending salaries of Punjab employees

3
Punjab

‘Gal Sunoh Punjabi Dosto’: In his new song, Gurdas Maan intones how he was misinterpreted over ‘one nation, one language’ idea

4
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh helps in rescuing 21-year-old Bathinda girl, held captive in Oman

5
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt stopped from offering prayers at Ujjain temple

6
Haryana

Bhagwant Mann says he is ready to meet Haryana CM on SYL as Kejriwal flags off AAP campaign to make India No 1

7
Trending

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

8
Trending

Video: Online banter goes on, this is perhaps the best edit by a Pakistani of Arshdeep's dropping the catch during India-Pakistan match so far

9
Nation

PM Modi advocates strengthening economic ties with Russia

10
Punjab

Punjab govt staff to receive salaries by this evening, says Finance Minister Harpal Cheema

Don't Miss

View All
PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

Top News

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Biden Administration approves US$ 450 million F-16 fleet sustainment programme to Pakistan

Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi

Keen to strengthen ties with Russian Far East, says PM Modi

For shoring up partnership on Arctic subjects, especially en...

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched: This is the selling rate

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched; this is the selling rate

Apple maintains prices on new iPhones despite inflation

Netaji’s kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's kin to skip unveiling of statue near India Gate

Resent clubbing it with inauguration of Central Vista

CRIMINAL NEXUS: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis

Criminal nexus: As Haryana govt goes soft, mining mafia back to business in Aravallis

Decline was seen after govt crackdown following mowing down ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

29 years after fake encounter, Gurdaspur court sentences two accused ex-policemen to life imprisonment

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after Punjab CM's announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Amritsar: Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI, PU, Golf Club top tax defaulters in city

PGI, Panjab University, Golf Club top tax defaulters in Chandigarh

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC's Mani Majra sub-office set to get makeover

Carmel Convent tragedy: Two months on, inquiry panel yet to submit report

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

‘Paperless’ Constitution Bench to hear Delhi govt vs Centre case

Video: Pet dogs bite 2 people in lifts in Ghaziabad, Noida while owners look the other way

More than 80 per cent govt schools in country worse than junkyards, Arvind Kejriwal says in letter to PM

Delhi bans firecracker production, sale till January 1 next year

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

MP: Ensure adequate blood at Civil Hospital

Budding players win against all odds in game of life

2 allottees win cases against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Angry protesters beat up liquor contractor

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Ludhiana: Canal water supply among major projects get F&CC nod

Implement mining policy to control price rise, Punjab CM urged

Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

No solution to traffic congestion outside Ludhiana schools in sight

Shops constructed by violating norms sealed in Ludhiana

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

African swine fever: Over 480 pigs culled in district

Aam Aadmi Clinic doctor quits

‘Remove encroachments from government land’

Housewives informed about govt schemes

Significant drop in daily Covid cases