Toll charges hiked at Ladhowal plaza

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 1

Commuters travelling from Phillaur to Ludhiana in their own car will now have to shell out more as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased rates at the Ladhowal toll plaza, which came into effect today. The toll plaza is situated alongside the Sutlej at Ladhowal between Phillaur and Ludhiana.

Confirming this, Anoop Dass and Deepender Kumar, officials of the Ladhowal toll plaza, said every car owner would now have to shell out Rs 165 for a single journey (presently Rs 150) and Rs 245 for multiple journey (presently Rs 225) to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana. Light vehicle owners would now have to pay Rs 285 for single journey (presently Rs 265) and Rs 430 for multiple journey (presently Rs 395).

They said bus and truck drivers would have to pay Rs 575 for single journey (presently Rs 525) and Rs 860 for multiple journey (presently Rs 790), while more heavy vehicles would have to pay Rs 925 for single journey (presently Rs 845) and Rs 1,385 for multiple journey (presently Rs 1,265).

They said for monthly passes, commuters residing in a 10-km radius would pay the existing rate of Rs 150 per month, while commuters residing in a 20-km radius would also pay the same rate of Rs 300 per month.

They said only necessary increases had been made, which was an annual exercise.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Navjot Singh Dahia and Parminder Mehta have opposed the increase in toll rates. They said the government or private companies should provide better roads with good infrastructure. The leaders said the increase would affect short-distance travellers. They urged the government to review its toll-revision policy in the interests of short-distance travellers.

