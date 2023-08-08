Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 7

The Phillaur police today arrested one more suspect in a broad daylight robbery in which five persons looted a Ladhuwal toll plaza employee, Saudagar Singh, of Rs 23.5 lakh on July 24 here.

The suspect has been identified as Vishal, alias Lally, a resident of Rurrka-Kalan village near Goraya.

A person, identified as Kewal Krishan, a resident of Ghurrka village near Goraya, was arrested in this case on August 1. The police had also recovered looted money of Rs 49,400 from his possession.

Two others suspects - mastermind Vipin Kumar and Sunny Bunger - were arrested in this regard on July 26.

Phillaur DSP Simranjit Singh said the police had recovered Rs 13,34,500, 15 intoxicant injections and 500 grams of powder from the suspects - Vipin, a resident of Ghurrka village, and Sunny Bunger, a resident of Bharomazara village.

The DSP said two other persons - Manpreet Salhan, a resident of Mehrampur village near Banga, and Gurjit Singh, a resident of Loharan village near Goraya, - were arrested with the looted money of Rs 2 lakh on July 25.

In a broad daylight robbery, five unidentified armed car-borne miscreants had snatched Rs 23.5 lakh from Ladhuwal toll plaza cashier Saudagar Singh near the Phillaur bus stand on July 24.

