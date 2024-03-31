Toll tax at Ladhowal plaza to increase from tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 30

Travelling from Phillaur to Ludhiana in your own car is set to burn a hole in your pocket as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase toll tax rates. The increase in rates will come into force at the Ladhowal toll plaza from April 1.

The toll plaza is situated alongside the Sutlej at Ladhowal between Phillaur and Ludhiana.

Confirming this, Deepender Kumar, manager of the Ladhowal toll plaza, said every car owner would now have to shell out Rs 220 for a single journey and Rs 330 for multiple journey to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana. Light vehicle owners would have to pay Rs 355 for single journey and Rs 535 for multiple journey.

He said bus and truck drivers would have to pay Rs 745 for single journey and Rs 1,120 for multiple journey, while more heavy vehicles would have to pay Rs 1,170 for single journey and Rs 1,755 for multiple journey.

He said only necessary increases had been made, which was an annual exercise. Monthly pass for vehicle owners residing within a radius of 20 km would now be available for Rs 340 on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Navjot Singh Dahia, AAP leader Joginder Singh Maan

and Parminder Mehta have opposed the hike in toll rates.

They said the government or private companies should provide better roads with good infrastructure. The leaders said the increase would affect short-distance travellers. They urged the government to review its toll revision policy in the interests of short-distance travellers.

