Top 60 govt school principals to be sent for training to Singapore in Feb: Bains

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, December 22

Sixty top government school principals would be sent for training to Singapore’s National Institute of Principal Building in two batches in February next year.

While at the annual function of Government Senior Secondary Smart School Paddi Sura Singh today, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that the best principals would then be sent to Finland, Cambridge, Canada and IIM-Ahmedabad for further training.

He said, “The state-of-the-art government schools of Punjab would soon beat model schools. A prize of Rs 25 lakh will be given by the Punjab government to the schools with the highest enrollment. Apart from improving the infrastructure of government schools, they would also be provided with campus managers, security guards and watchmen. Apart from this, a fund of Rs 10,000 per month will be made available for cleaning.”

The Education Minister said that the School of Eminence has been started by the Punjab Government to bring revolutionary reforms in the field of education, under which 100 such schools are being built across the state. He stated that in these schools, the students from Classes IX to XII would be provided with quality education. He stressed,

“This would provide an opportunity to promising students to make their dreams come true.”

He added the Punjab Government’s Business Blaster scheme has given students an opportunity to showcase their skills. He said that the Parents-Teachers Meet (PTM) to be organised in government schools on December 24 would be unique.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri said on the occasion, “Education and health are the main priorities of the Punjab Government and no shortage of any kind will be allowed in these areas.” He also announced Rs 10 lakh for the school from his discretionary fund.

School Principal Kirpal Singh highlighted the achievements of the school.