Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 4

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma today held a meeting with traffic police personnel and key officials to deliberate on the increasing traffic problem in the city. The gathering included all police station in-charges and relevant authorities from the city police.

During the meeting, traffic police personnel highlighted the challenges posed by street vendors occupying a significant portion of roads. In response, CP Sharma assured of swift action, revealing plans for collaborative efforts with the Municipal Corporation to set up dedicated spaces for street vendors.

The Police Commissioner also drew attention towards the lack of parking facilities outside commercial buildings in the main markets of the city. Despite this, vehicles continue to be parked in these areas. He said stringent measures would be taken in this regard in coordination with the MC.

Addressing the problem of increasing traffic congestion in the city, CP Sharma announced the amalgamation of the traffic wing and PCR wing. This integration is expected to streamline traffic operations, enhance manpower efficiency and ensure prompt responses to the congestion in the city. The PCR team will remain closely connected with the traffic wing to intervene immediately in case of traffic issues on any road.