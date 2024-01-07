Top cop prepares detailed master plan to curb crime

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 6

In order to maintain law and order in the city and curb crime, the Police Commissionerate has prepared a detailed master plan for the security and safety of city residents.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the major thrust of the plan was to instil a sense of security among people. He said underlying spirit behind the plan was to increase city’s security on one hand and check crime on the other.

Sharma said this foolproof plan had been meticulously prepared and would be zealously executed for the safety and security of city residents.

He said as per this plan, 31 red alert naka points and 31 city sealing naka points would be set up in the city. As many as 26 zebra vehicles of the police, 16 Romeo vehicles, seven Bolero campers and 20 Scorpio and Bolero each had been pressed into service for patrolling.

The Police Commissioner said in case of any red alert, around 300 police personnel would be deployed immediately to beef up security.

“As many as 20 GOs, all SHOs, all police post in charges, inspectors/sub-inspectors from the Police Lines and four traffic zone in charges have been directed to enhance the vigil in the areas under their jurisdiction,” Sharma said.

The Police Commissioner said proper barricading and lights and cameras, wherever required,

would be installed on a priority. All cops had been asked to perform their duties diligently. Zero tolerance policy would be adopted against any sort of dereliction of duty by the cops.