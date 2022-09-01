Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 31

Tension prevailed in Phagwara after pages of Gutka Sahib were found torn near the old Civil Hospital building today.

Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai and DSP Jaspreet Singh rushed to the spot and inspected the site. Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib manager Narinder Singh, Akal Students Federation leader Sukhdev Singh and dozens of citizens met the SP and demanded the arrest of the miscreants by Saturday or else they would start an agitation from Sunday.

Confirming the sacrilege incident, Rai said the police were investigating the matter and CCTV camera footage from nearby areas was being scanned to get the clues.

City SHO Amandeep Singh Nehra said on a complaint lodged by the Gurdwara Sukhchain Sahib manager, the police had registered a case under Section 295A of the IPC. Phagwara SDM Satwant Singh has appealed to the residents to maintain peace and communal harmony.

