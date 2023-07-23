 Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar : The Tribune India

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Leads to waterlogging, traffic snarls, exposes MC’s preparedness

Motorists drive through waterlogged roads in Jalandhar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 22

The city today experienced a deluge of torrential rain, providing much-needed relief to residents from the scorching heat. It also led to widespread disruptions in various part of the city, affecting normal life. The downpour led to waterlogging and traffic snarls, revealing the lack of preparedness on part of the civic body.

Several low-lying areas as well as posh localities were submerged under knee-deep water. People were forced to wade through waterlogged roads. Commuters faced difficulties while passing through inundated roads and many were stranded. Residents could also be seen attempting to flush out rainwater from their neighbourhoods and shops.

Several key roads, including those near Lamma Pind Chowk, Model Town, Urban Estate Phase II, Cool Road, Damoria Underbridge, Transport Nagar, 120ft Road, Wadala Chowk, Pathankot Bypass Chowk and Laddhewali Road, were rendered impassable due to waterlogging. Potholes and overflowing garbage further added to the woes of rickshaw-pullers and auto drivers, making it nearly impossible for them to ply their vehicles.

Minister Balkar Singh, along with MC Commissioner, inspects an area in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Areas like SUS Nagar, Central Town and Preet Nagar remained submerged in water throughout the day. Commuters travelling from the bus stand faced immense inconvenience. Today’s rain worsened the situation on the approach road, which is already in a poor condition, leading to traffic jams at major intersections.

Motorists drive through waterlogged roads in Jalandhar on Saturday.

The ongoing construction of certain roads proved insufficient to withstand the heavy rainfall, causing concrete to come off, creating additional hazard for pedestrians and motorists alike.

Pointing fingers at the Municipal Corporation, residents expressed anger and disappointment over the recurring waterlogging issue. They demanded that the authorities should find a lasting solution to the problem of choked sewers, which has exacerbated the flooding woes.

Minister, MC chief inspect areas

Punjab Local Government Minister Balkar Singh took round of the city on Saturday to inspect the waterlogged roads, besides directing officials concerned to ensure efficient drainage system. Minister Balkar Singh, who was accompanied by MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish and other officials, visited some areas and directed officials concerned to make the underground drainage system seamless. The Commissioner told the Minister that all pumps were working at 120 Ft Road and Pholriwal area to drain out water. Besides senior officers of the Municipal Corporation, other officials remained on field to get clogged roads cleared to ensure free flow of rainwater.

The Minister said the sewerage system should be cleaned in normal days, which would help smooth flow of water in monsoons. He emphasised that low-lying areas should be focused on a priority so these could not become inundated due to stagnation of water after rain.

Govt ensuring all possible help, says minister

Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday evening visited flood-affected places. He said the Punjab Government was ensuring all possible assistance to the families facing tough time. Khuddian, who was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, went to both sides of the breach at the Dhussi bandh near Gatta Mundi Kasu to take stock of the ongoing plugging work. He also stated that the process to get the assessment of loss of crops, livestock and houses was going on at accelerated pace. Once it was done, the affected people would be compensated accordingly.

Several key roads affected

Several key roads, including those near Lamma Pind Chowk, Model Town, Urban Estate Phase II, Cool Road, Damoria Underbridge, Transport Nagar, 120ft Road, Wadala Chowk, Pathankot Bypass Chowk and Laddhewali Road, were rendered impassable due to waterlogging.

Roof of poultry farm collapses

A tragedy struck at Nussi village. The roof of a poultry farm collapsed due to heavy rain. Several chicken died in the incident. During investigation, it was revealed that the poultry farm had been in a dilapidated condition since long. Sarabjit Singh, owner of the poultry farm, said he suffered losses amounting to lakhs.

