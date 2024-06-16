Tractor overturns during illegal race in Phagwara, six injured

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 15

Six persons, including five children, sustained serious injuries when a tractor overturned after one of its part broke and fell upon them during an allegedly illegal tractor race. The race was being organised without any official permission in Dameli village near Phagwara on Saturday evening. Jaspreet Singh, DSP, Phagwara, rushed to the spot on hearing about the accident.

Jaspal Singh, who was driving the tractor, three children and two others were seriously injured in the accident. They were admitted to different hospitals.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said, “The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 188 and 336 of the IPC against 12 persons. They have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Tirth Singh, Deepa, Shamagarhia, panchayat member, Dameli, Tanveer Singh, Meeka, Roopa, Buta, Bitta, Sukhdev Singh, Bachitra Singh and one unidentified person on the charges of organising a banned tractor race.” Though it was learnt that four persons had been arrested in the case, the police confirmed the arrest of one person identified as Bachitra Singh in this connection. The investigation was in progress in the case, the police said.

