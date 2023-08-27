Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, August 26

A tractor-trailer driver died after an overloaded speeding tipper allegedly rammed into his vehicle from behind.

Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Bhangal, Nangal tehsil, Ropar district, was going to Garhshankar on his sand-laden tractor. When he reached near Shahpur village, a tipper coming at a high speed hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The tipper dragged the tractor-trailer for some distance.

The ill-fated vehicle that was involved in the mishap. The tipper owner has been arrested. Tribune photo

The youth fell from the tractor after around 50 meters and got crushed under the wheels of the tipper. The tipper driver still did not stop the vehicle. After a chase, people managed to stop him at Alachor (Nawanshahr). However, he fled the spot.

After the accident, a large number of people and residents of Bhangal village blocked the road and raised slogans against the police and the government. The protesters sought compensation for the family members of the deceased and a case against the tipper owner and driver.

Garhshankar DSP Daljit Singh Khakh, Garhshankar SHO Harprem Singh, Mahilpur SHO Baljinder Singh Malli and Chabbewal SHO Jasveer Singh Bhari reached the spot with police force and anti-riot squad.

SP Major Singh told the protesters that a case had been registered against tipper owner Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Mehindwani, and tipper driver Pradeep Kumar, alias Deepa, a resident of Nattha Nangal. The tipper owner had also been arrested. Apart from this, the tipper owner would give a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased. Following which, the protestors lifted the blockade.

The police said the tipper owner would be produced in a court tomorrow. The tipper driver would also be arrested soon.

#Nangal #Ropar