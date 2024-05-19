Trader held with illicit liquor

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor trader and recovered 750 ml of illicit liquor from his possession on Friday night. The suspect has been identified as Roop Lal, a resident of Rawalpindi village. He was nabbed at a checkpoint. A case under Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Man consumes poison, critical

Phagwara: A middle-aged man reportedly consumed some poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at his house in Bhagatpura locality here on Friday night. The victim, identified as Davinder Kumar, was admitted to the Civil Hospital here. Owing to his serious condition, he was referred to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital. OC

Dowry: Man, mother booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Alisha Dawar, a resident of New Model Town, the police have booked her husband Jai Kukreja and mother-in-law Megha Kukreja, residents of Guru Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, on the charges of torturing her physically and mentally and threatening to kill her if she didn’t bring more dowry. On a complaint lodged by Alisha Dawar, a resident of New Model Town, a case under Sections 354, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. No arrest has been made so far. OC

Bikers flee with woman’s scooter

Phagwara: Three Bullet motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a scooter from a woman on May 17. Sulakhan Singh, a resident of Bhangala village, told the police that while his wife was returning home on the evening of May 17, the suspects snatched the scooter. Investigating officer Jagjit Singh said after getting information, the police reached the spot and initiated investigations into the incident.

Ex-DC appointed special secretary

Phagwara: Former Kapurthala DC Capt Karnail Singh whose resignation submitted to the Chief Secretary had not been accepted, has now been appointed as Special Secretary, Employment Generation and Training. — OC

