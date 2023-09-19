Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Phagwara, September 18
A trader, identified as Pankaj Duggal, was shot dead by an unidentified armed assailant outside his residence in New Mansa Devi Nagar, Phagwara, late this night.
The trader, who suffered two bullet injuries, was shifted to the Civil Hospital here, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.
According to reports, the assailant came to his house and asked his son, Sagar, to call Pankaj from inside. As soon as Pankaj came outside, the assailant opened fire on him. The assailant fled in a car in which his accomplice was waiting.
A PCR team reached the spot after one and half hours of the incident. The trader was running his confectionary business in different parts of Himachal Pradesh.
