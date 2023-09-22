Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 21

After the assurance of Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh to nominate Surinder Kaur, mother of main accused Harmanpreet Singh, in connection with the murder of trader Pankaj Duggal, family members of the deceased gave consent for autopsy.

The case Trader Pankaj Duggal was shot dead outside his residence in New Mansa Devi Nagar here on the night of September 18. The police arrested Harmanpreet Singh and his friend Naresh Handa yesterday in this regard. They also recovered two weapons, cartridges and two cars from their possession.

A three-member board of doctors, including Dr Rajesh Chander, Dr Ravi and Dr Deepak, conducted his post-mortem examination of the deceased at the Civil Hospital today.

The body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy. A pall of gloom descended after the body was brought to New Mansa Devi Nagar here this morning.

A large hundreds of residents attended the last rites at a crematorium in Hadiabad this afternoon.

SP Gurpreet Singh said the police had nominated Surinder Kaur in the FIR registered under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act.

During preliminary interrogation, it came to fore that a quarrel between the families of Pankaj and Harmanpreet was the main reason behind the crime. Harmanpreet said he, along with Naresh, was consuming liquor. The duo committed the crime under the influence of liquor.

