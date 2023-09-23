Traders warned not to keep goods outside shops

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 22

Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurpreet Singh Gill visited various areas and markets to check the issue of increasing traffic chaos due to encroachments in the city today. They checked unauthorised vendors in markets and encroachments outside shops.

Both officials interacted with shopkeepers, hawkers and general public in different markets. They appealed to them to follow traffic rules and not to set up vends on roads inside markets.

Panchal also warned shopkeepers not to keep goods outside their shops, which was leading to traffic jams in markets. Even pedestrians were facing inconvenience as encroachments left little space to walk in bazaars, he said.

Panchal appealed to office-bearers of the market associations to cooperate with the administration and ensure that no trader kept goods outside his shop. The SP also instructed traffic in-charge Inspector Aman Kumar to ensure regular patrolling by the PCR teams in markets of the city. Panchal and Gill asked officials to sensitise general public about following traffic rules.

