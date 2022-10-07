Traffic advisory for shobha yatra

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 6

The Bhagwan Valmiki “shobha yatra” will start at the Valmiki Ashram, Shastri Nagar and conclude at Khanpuri Gate. To ensure smooth traffic during the procession, the administration has marked six diversion points — Naloian Chowk, Tanda Bypass Chowk, Balbir Colony, T-Point Kotu Fast Food, Meat Shop Ghantaghar and Kamalpur Chowk.