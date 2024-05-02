Traffic police take steps to tackle congestion in city

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 1

In a bid to tackle the persistent issue of congestion, the Commissionerate Police have launched an initiative aimed at easing traffic flow and enhancing public safety.

Under the guidance of Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police, and spearheaded by Amandeep Kaur, ADCP (Traffic), the traffic police have embarked on a proactive campaign. Their recent focus was on the notoriously congested area of Rama Mandi Chowk.

During a visit to Rama Mandi Chowk today, the police officials directed the implementation of manual roundabouts to redirect traffic, aiming for a smoother flow throughout the area. Moreover, citywide meetings were organised, particularly along the designated ‘no-tolerance’ roads, to engage with the public and local shopkeepers. The objective is to raise awareness about traffic issues and the legal repercussions of violations.

These meetings have been strategically held in key zones such as Rama Mandi Chowk to Kaki Pind Chowk and from PNB Chowk to Basti Adda, covering significant areas.

