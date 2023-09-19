Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 18

A joint campaign of the Jalandhar City police and judicial officials was launched at several intersections here today to create awareness about traffic rules among the masses. It was also declared to be a “No Traffic Challan Day”.

Helmet necessary, say Officials Dr Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, and Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate the general public to obey traffic rules. The officers said wearing helmet was necessary for all two-wheeler riders. Wearing helmets could save several human lives. Traffic violators were given roses and requested to obey rules.

Nirbhow Singh Gill, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Jalandhar, flagged off a team of paralegal volunteers (law students) of six law colleges of Jalandhar to help the DLSA, Jalandhar, and the Traffic Police, Jalandhar.

Dr Gagandeep said compensation was also paid to the dependants of persons who lose life in road accident cases in which the suspect was not traceable. Family members/dependants of the deceased can apply for compensation at the office of the DLSA, Jalandhar. Compensation was also being paid in rape, acid attack and POCSO Act cases. To avail of the benefit of free legal aid and compensation, parties could visit the DLSA office here or they could call on toll-free number 1968.