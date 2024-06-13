Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 12

Tragedy struck a family ahead of wedding after a man and his minor son died in a road accident near the Nakodar Chowk here this morning.

The mishap took place when they were on their way on a motorcycle to Maqsudan Sabzi Mandi to purchase vegetables for a wedding function at their home. The deceased have been identified as Jasvir Singh (42) and his son Karman Singh (16), residents of Heran village in Nakodar.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed nearby. While trying to overtake a tipper, Jasvir rammed his motorcycle into a pedestrian. As a result, the duo fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the tipper.

Passersby informed the police about the incident. After getting information, teams from the Sadak Surakhya Force and Bhargo Camp police station reached the spot. The bodies of both of them were crushed in the mishap.

Mohinder Singh, brother-in-law of Jasvir Singh, said they left the home around 6 am to buy vegetables for the wedding ritual of Jasvir’s daughter scheduled this evening.

“I went ahead on my bike, while Jasvir and Karman followed me on another bike. When they didn’t reach after some time, I called them on their mobile phones, but did not get any response,” he said.

Mohinder said when repeated calls to their mobile phones went unanswered, he turned back and found them having met with an accident near Khalsa School. “I immediately informed the family members about the incident,” he said.

Jasvir’s wife, who reached the spot, was inconsolable. “They happily left to buy vegetables for the evening function. Within minutes, the celebrations tuned into mourning,” she said.

ASI Raghuveer Singh of the Bhargo Camp police station said the tipper driver fled the spot after the mishap. They took the tipper into their custody. The biker tried to overtake the tipper from near the garbage dump. However, the two-wheeler collided with a pedestrian. As a result, the duo fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the tipper.

He said they had recorded the statements of the family and further investigations were on into the matter. A case under Sections 304-B and 279 of the IPC has been registered against the tipper driver.

