Train runs over man in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A middle-aged man was run over by train near Chiharu on the Phagwara-Jalandhar rail section last night. The GRP have registered a case. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the local Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The deceased is yet to be identified. OC

Two arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The city police arrested two drugs peddlers and recovered 20 gm of heroin from their possession last night. City SHO Amandeep Nahar said the suspects were identified as Munish Kumar, a resident of Jamalpur, and Daljit Singh, a resident of Kotli Khakhian. The accused were nabbed at a check-point near Hargobind Nagar when they were headed towards the Urban Estate on a bike. The police have impounded the bike, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act. OC

Bank robbery bid: Cops clueless

Phagwara: Three days on, the Phagwara police are still groping in the dark about the unidentified suspects involved in the unsuccessful attempt to burgle the Punjab Gramin Bank branch. On the night of October 1, the unidentified persons made tried to break into the strong room and the fireproof cabinet of the Phagwara bank. The police have been scrutinising the camera footage in the hope of finding a clue, but to no avail. OC

4 booked for assaulting ASI

Hoshiarpur: The Garhshankar police have registered a case against four individuals for assaulting a police officer and snatching cash and valuables from him. Sadar Police ASI Ram Shah alleged that the four accused knocked him down near Nangla village and snatched valuable documents and cash worth Rs 1,000 from him. The accused were identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Ispur, Chandip Singh of Bhana, Hardeep Singh of Panjoda along with one more accomplice.