Training course on vegetable farming ends

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 25

A three-day training course on ‘Protected cultivation of vegetables’ organised by the Department of Horticulture at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Kartarpur, concluded on Friday.

Deputy Director Horticulture Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia encourged the farmers to move from traditional wheat-paddy cycle to vegetable farming. He said efforts were being made to increase the income of farmers. It would be more beneficial for small and marginal farmers if they adopt new techniques.

Dr Lal Bahadur said farmers from different parts of the state were coming here for the training. In this training as many as 33 farmers from 14 districts had participated. “For small and marginal farmers, walk-in-tunnel and net houses of 1 kanal (500 sq m) is a good option for starting this new venture. For this 50 per cent financial assistance is also being provided by the government,” said Dr Lal.

He told that by adopting new techniqes farmers could earn a profit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 from one kanal (500 sq m) which is equal to income generated by traditional crops sown in one acre.

Dr Daljit Singh Gill, Assistant Director, Horticulture-cum-Project Officer, said new technologies were being shown to farmers through field demonstrations and through lectures on protected cultivation of different crops. He also said that till date more than 1.8 crore quality vegetable seedlings had been supplied to the farmers of the state and people interesting in kitchen gardening.

Certificates were issued to the farmers who participated in the training.