Training for school bus drivers

Jalandhar: Sub-Inspector Sukhjinder Singh along with his team visited the Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School under ‘Safe School Vehicle Scheme’ and guided the drivers and conductors about the traffic rules and regulations. He sensitised the drivers and conductors not to take drugs while driving. He also informed them for using seat belts, to use high security number plates and also to drive slowly and cautiously. He told them to follow traffic rules stringently and to keep the documents of the vehicle updated. Head Constable Jasvir Singh, Principal Priyanka Sharma, Vice Principal Rama Arora, Poonam Dhawan, Anita and teachers were also present.

ROBOTICS LAB INAUGURATED

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, inaugurated its new robotics lab. The inauguration was graced by Dr Sorabh Lakhanpal, Senior Dean and Head Student Welfare Wing, Lovely Professional University, Phagwara. The lab is well equipped with the latest technology like sensors, microcontrollers, microprocessors, Internet of Things (IOT) and AI kits. The chief guest interacted with students inspiring them for the maximum use of robotics lab for an experiential learning.

Kickboxing Championship

Shiv Jyoti Public School team participated in the 20th Punjab State Cadet kickboxing Championship 2024-25 held at Bhai Sangat Singh Khalsa College, Banga, Nawanshahr. Dariti of class VIII won bronze medal in light contact U-50 weight category and the team brought laurels to the institution under the guidance of coaches Nirmal Singh and Nirmaljit Singh. Dr Vidur Jyoti, Chairman, Trust, and Principal Parveen Saili applauded the students for their amazing efforts and hard work and congratulated her parents for her achievement.

Earth Day celebrated

To sensitise the children to become the crusaders for environmental conservation, Eklavya School organised the Earth Day celebration in its school premises. It is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world as a day of action to change human behaviour and create global, national, and local policy changes. Students of Class III displayed their talent of painting on occasion of Earth Day and also spread message through their painting to save earth by keeping it green and clean and focus on sustainable development of forest cover. This year’s Earth Day theme is ‘Planet vs Plastics’.

World Book Day celebrated

World Book Day and Copyright Day were celebrated at New St. Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The event was presided over by the school director Sushma Handa. Students expressed their views on the occasion of World Book Day dedicated to William Shakespeare and other great writers. Students explained the importance of books in their poems. Director Sushma Handa inspired the children to read books.

