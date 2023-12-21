Training in incident response system ends

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 20

Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner, Nawanshahr, was the chief guest on the concluding day of the Aapda Mitra training held at Lamrin Technical Skills University in Nawanshahr. The programme, a collaborative initiative between the Government of India, NDMA, SDMA Punjab, DDMA SBS Nagar, and Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh, aimed to empower 200 local volunteers with the skills needed to respond effectively to major accidents and disasters.

Accompanied by Additional DC (General) Rajiv Verma and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nawanshahr Dr Akshita Jain, DC Randhawa was welcomed by the university Chancellor. The 12-day disaster training camp covered diverse emergency scenarios, including earthquakes, floods, fires, accidents, and other potential disasters. Under the expert guidance, participants received comprehensive training to understand the intricacies of disaster management and the disaster management cycle.

On the final day, the focus shifted to the Aapda Mitra Scheme, where volunteers were briefed on their crucial role as emergency responders. The objective was to equip these individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide assistance during emergencies, fostering a collaborative approach with the district administration.

Addressing the trained volunteers, the DC expressed confidence in their preparedness and dedication to serving the community during times of crisis. He highlighted the importance of a coordinated response and applauded the participants for their commitment to becoming valuable assets in ensuring the safety and well-being of the district’s residents.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Nawanshahr