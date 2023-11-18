Training of first batch of women forest guards begins in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 17

It is for the first time in Punjab that women forest guards have been recruited. The training of the first batch of women forest guards has started in Hoshiarpur at Punjab Forest Guards Training School. The batch includes 30 women guards. Raman Kant Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator Forest, Punjab, met new recruits and apprised them about their responsibility to protect natural resources.

Rajesh Mahajan, Divisional Forest Officer (Training), said women guards would be trained in various subjects that included forest silviculture, protection, survey, wildlife laws, soil and moisture conservation, botany and forest engineering. He said women guards would also undergo rigorous physical training and drill.

They would be sent on a seven-day tour to other states which had advanced forestry institutes. These include a field visit to Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, Wildlife Institute of India and Rajaji National Park.

Nalin Yadav, District Forest Officer, Hoshiarpur, said the 12-week basic training course was for forest guards appointed through direct recruitment in the year 2023.

