Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

Jalandhar, August 10
Just three days after ‘Jalandhar Tribune’ carried a news report regarding delay in railway underbridge work at Urban Estate Phase-I, the authorities concerned swung into action and completed the work of shifting a transformer and an electricity pole from the site.
The work to construct a railway underbridge was getting delayed due to damaged sewer pipes on the site and the transformer and an electricity pole not being shifted. “Now that the transformer and the pole have been shifted, the work to repair the sewer pipes will finally start”, said Inderjit, a resident of Punjab Avenue.
The Power Department officials had earlier claimed that there was no delay ever from their end. They said they completed their work within a few days after receiving the payment from MC.
MC officials, meanwhile, assured that the work to repair the sewer pipes will now start soon, and thereafter the work to build the underbridge will begin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...