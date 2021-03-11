Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 10

Just three days after ‘Jalandhar Tribune’ carried a news report regarding delay in railway underbridge work at Urban Estate Phase-I, the authorities concerned swung into action and completed the work of shifting a transformer and an electricity pole from the site.

The work to construct a railway underbridge was getting delayed due to damaged sewer pipes on the site and the transformer and an electricity pole not being shifted. “Now that the transformer and the pole have been shifted, the work to repair the sewer pipes will finally start”, said Inderjit, a resident of Punjab Avenue.

The Power Department officials had earlier claimed that there was no delay ever from their end. They said they completed their work within a few days after receiving the payment from MC.

MC officials, meanwhile, assured that the work to repair the sewer pipes will now start soon, and thereafter the work to build the underbridge will begin.