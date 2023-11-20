Transgender’s murder: 2 suspects land in police net after encounter

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

An encounter ensued late last night after the police went to raid a house in Jamsher village here to apprehend two suspects in connection with the murder of transgender Rohit, alias Alisha, who was gunned down by armed assailants on the night of November 13.

The suspects, identified as Ratan and Kaalu, engaged in crossfire with the police.

The exchange of gunfire took place when the police closed in on the suspects. One of the suspects sustained a bullet injury in his leg while attempting to flee. Another suspect also suffered injuries while he jumped off the roof of his house in a bid to flee.

The police arrested the duo and sent them to the Civil Hospital.

On November 15, the police had arrested Gagan Arora and Lakhan Kesar, who were among others involved in a fatal attack on Rohit. The victim succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police said the motive behind the murder was a feud between two transgender groups over area control.

While confirming the arrest of two suspects, DCP Jagmohan Singh said both groups and the victim as well as his family members were habitual offenders and several cases under the Arms Act, Gambling Act and the IPC were registered against them at various police stations in the city.

He said there was cross-firing during the arrest. One of the suspects suffered a bullet injury in his leg.