'Transparency in inspection for affiliation needed'

Kapurthala, June 9

New methods and tools must be used during the inspection of old colleges and new applicant colleges for affiliation. These were the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training Department, Punjab, Seema Jain. She chaired a high-level meeting in this regard on Friday with IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) officials.

The affiliated college authorities were also part of the meeting. The meeting was held online in which representatives of various colleges across Punjab registered their presence. The meeting was hosted by University Registrar Dr SK Misra and Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh.

Jain said renewal or continuation of new colleges, new courses and ongoing colleges is an important exercise towards ensuring quality technical education in the state. Registrar Dr SK Misra assured that the the physical verification (inspection) will be conducted in a transparent manner and the relevant rules will followed. Dean College Development Dr Balkar Singh also gave instructions to all applicant institutions to follow the necessary procedures, documentation and actual facts during the physical inspection.