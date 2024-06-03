Travel agent held for fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent for allegedly duping a person of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Investigating officer (IO) Jasveer Singh said the suspect had been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Fateh Pur Bhangwan village. The IO said Dharamvir Singh, a resident of Punia village, told the police that he paid Rs 8 lakh to the suspect to facilitate his migration to Italy. He neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. The IO said a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. He was also wanted in another case of cheating registered in April 2024. OC

2 arrested for raping minor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three suspects for allegedly gang-raping a minor on Friday night. Investigating officer Inspector Arashdeep Kaur said the suspects had been identified as Sukha, a resident of Sarinh village, and Manni, a resident of Nawan Pind Shaunkian village. The IO said that the suspects were part of a four-member gang involved in the crime. The other suspects have been identified as Hamraj Singh, a resident of Udho Pur village, and Raja, a resident of Chak Kalan village. The victim told the police that the suspects kidnapped her on May 28, took her to a secluded place and forcibly established physical relations with her. A case under Section 376-D of the IPC and Sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act had been registered against the suspects. Raids were being conducted to nab others. OC

Man booked for supplying liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a person on the charge of supplying liquor. Investigating officer (IO) Balvir Chand said the suspect had been identified as Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Jaffar Wal village. The IO said the police signalled a car driver to stop for checking at a naka, but he sped the vehicle. The police chased him, following which he fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind near Jaffar Wal village. Ten bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the vehicle. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect. The police also impounded his car. OC

3 booked for attacking couple

Phagwara: Three miscreants assaulted a couple near Rawalpindi village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road on Saturday night. The victims, identified as Paramjit Singh and his wife Balbir Kaur, were admitted to the Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case against three persons - Surjit Singh, his wife Palwinder Kaur and son Daljinder Singh, residents of Bhakhariana village near Phagwara. Personal enmity was said to be the reason behind attack, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

