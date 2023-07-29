Travel agent held for selling woman in Dubai

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 28

The police have arrested a Shahkot woman travel agent on the charges of trafficking, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

GS Nagra, Station House Officer (SHO), Nakodar Sadar police station, said the suspect was identified as Seema, wife of Rishi Thapar, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot.

Gurbakash Kaur, wife of Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Gandharan village, had complained to the police that the suspect sent her to Dubai. From Dubai, she was sent to Muskat where she stayed with Seema.

The complainant stated that Seema arranged a house maid’s job for her. When she asked for wages, the complainant was told that Seema had sold her for 1,000 rials.Gurbakash said when she asked Seema, she told her that if she wanted to go back to India, she would have to pay Rs 2 lakh to her husband. The complainant said her husband paid money to Rishi Thapar. The complainant said when she came back to India on May 24, Rishi demanded more money from her.

Gurbakash said Seema mentally tortured her on the pretext of good wages and sold her in Muskat. The SHO said a case under Sections 370 (trafficking of person), 370-A (exploitation of trafficked person), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Section 13, Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, was registered against the suspects.

