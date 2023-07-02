Tree plantation event held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

On the occasion of International Day of Cooperatives, city-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation, in collaboration with the Jalandhar Central Cooperative Bank, organised a tree plantation event in the city today. The event was held at the Head office of the bank.

Gurdit Singh Lally, Chairman, lauded the efforts of the NGO towards the welfare of society, and exhorted residents to plant more trees. Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, the president of the NGO, said that they have been working in association with the Department of Forest and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, for the past three years and all members and volunteers have been working tirelessly for the betterment of environment in Jalandhar and surrounding areas.

Among others present on the occasion were Gurkirat Toor, Himmat Sidhu, Dr Gurpreet Singh, Baljit Mokha and employees of the Jalandhar Central Cooperative Bank and Institute.