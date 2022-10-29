Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: CT Institute of Law organised an event to give its students real exposure to trial advocacy. Advocate Rattan Dua and Advocate Anup Gautam who are practicing advocates in District Courts Jalandhar and have 18 years of experience in the legal field were called as judges for the trial advocacy competition. Before starting the competition, the National Anthem was sung by the students and other staff members, and also lighting lamp ceremony was performed to thank the deity Saraswati and to get her blessings for the event. There were three teams Team A was Sakshi Bangar, Anjali, Pooja, Devyansh, Mayank Sharma, Taniya Prabhakar, Sunil, and Musakn.Team B was Baljot, Harpreet kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Sunidhi, Kirandeep Kaur, Prabhjot Kaur.Team C was Sapna, Mohd. Rashid, Parminder Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Sahil, Faisal, Vanshika.Arshnoor and Ekjot. In the end, they selected two teams for the final round which was the question round team A got first position and team B got the second position in the competition. One of our Alumni named Ashmeen Kaur was also invited to this event for the purpose of inviting her to be appreciated for her achievements during BCom LLB ( FYIC) and she was also appreciated for running an academy named Law Addiction. At the end of the competition, Principal Yugdeep Kaur congratulated the students for a successful event.

school holds Rangoli contest

Under the School Management and Principal Parveen Saili, Shiv Jyoti Public School students participated in Inter House Rangoli Making Competition for Classes XI to XII. The competition was held on School premises. The participants put forth their impressive performance in the contest. As many as 75 participants took part in the competition. Final judgement was made by Rajni Malik and Kiran Sharma. Result - (Classes XI to VIII) - Akshita (XII A) bagged First position. Manik Paasi(VIII A) got Second position. Sarakshi (VIII C) stood Third. Jiya (VII B) & Muskan (VIII C) got Consolation prizes. (Classes IX to XII) - Kunal (XI A), Smily (XI C) and Nishtha (XII E) bagged the first position. Jessica (X E),Maninder(X E), Devyansh (IX D) and Lavanya (IX B) got Second position. Kanika (IX C) and Kirti. (X C) stood third. Ruhani (X E ) and Gaytri (XI F) got consolation prizes. Overall activity was conducted by the Activity Coordinator Mrs Ranju Sharma.

Top position in BCA Semester IV

PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar student Pooja of BCA Semester IV grabbed twelfth position in University by securing 320 out of 400 marks. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other members of the Managing Committee and the Principal Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar applauded the student on her success for having attained spectacular results and congratulated the faculty for their dedicated efforts.

Inter-College Tennis Championship

The students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar participated in the Inter College Tennis Championship organized by Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar and secured the third position. Abhiraj Singh of BBA Fifth Semester, Ansh Ahuja of B.Com Third Semester, Ribhav Sharma of BBA First Semester and Madhur Syal of BA Third Semester achieved this position by performing their best in the Tennis Championship. On the basis of his performance, Ribhav Sharma has been selected to play Tennis in matches at Inter University to be held at Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, while congratulating the students, motivated them to keep working hard and perform their best in future also.

CKC North India Karate C’ship

Students of Cambridge International School, Kathar participated in CKC North India Karate Championship organised by Cobra Karate Centre on 16th October at HMV College, Jalandhar. In this Championship, 450 students from across the country participated. Students participated under their Karate Coach Jatinder Singh. Four of our students brought laurels to our school by winning medals. Seerat bagged a Gold medal, Bableen and Mayank Mahey got a silver medal each and Ekamjot Mahey got a bronze medal. Chairman of the school Gurpreet Singh, VC Mitu Sood and Principal Istinder Malhotra congratulated the students and awarded them with medals and certificates.

Fresher's party organised

A fresher's party Jashn-e-Agman was organised at the Rayat Bahra Engineering College in which a cultural and colorful programme was presented to welcome the students admitted in the new session. Apart from giddha-bhangra by the students, the performance of songs, dance and modeling made the audience swoon. On this occasion the Principal of the college, Dr HPS Dhami welcomed the students who came in the new session and made them aware of the rules of the college. During this, Alisha was chosen as Miss and Pratham was chosen as Mr Fresher. On this occasion Dr Jyotsna, Prof Brijesh, Prof Rupinder Kaur, Prof Ankit and Prof Kanchan besides all the staff of the college were present.

Research paper competition

Jyotsna Sharma, English teacher of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, New Prem Nagar, bagged the first prize in the research paper writing competition- Bharat Shikshan Mandal Youth Dimensions Chandigarh - organised at Punjab University, in which various schools and college teachers and students participated. In the Open category, the English teacher of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School New Prem Nagar, Jyotsna Sharma, presented a research paper based on the approach of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's self-sufficient India. The jury gave her the first prize for it.