Trials for U-14 boys’ cricket team today

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 4

Trials for the selection of under-14 (boys) team for the inter-district cricket tournament to be conducted by the Punjab Cricket Association will be held at the ground of Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) in Railway Mandi.

HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that the trial would start on November 5 at 12 noon. Players born on September 1, 2009 or after are eligible to attend the trials.

