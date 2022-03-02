Trials for women hockey team tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 1

The selection trial for the Punjab Women’s Hockey Team for the 12th Hockey India National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship will be held on March 3 at 11:00 am.

According to Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, a member of Hockey Punjab’s ad hoc committee appointed by Hockey India, the selection trial to select the women players for the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Hockey Championship which will be held at Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) from Mach 23 to April 3.

The trials to select the Punjab Women’s Hockey Team will be held on March 3 at 11 am at the Astroturf Hockey Ground of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The women hockey players who have been born after January 1, 2003, will be eligible to participate in these selection trials.