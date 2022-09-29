 Tribute paid to Shaheed-e-Azam : The Tribune India

Tribute paid to Shaheed-e-Azam

Innocent Hearts School organised activities on the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Nobel School celebrated the 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh with great devotion and patriotic fervour. A heartfelt tribute was paid to Singh, who sacrificed his life at a very tender age. Students expressed their love and respect for the martyr by singing patriotic songs, reciting poems and by dancing to the tunes of patriotic songs. A talk was delivered highlighting his life, in the attire, dressed up as beloved martyrs , and also a short skit refreshing the glimpses of those turbulent times. His dedication towards the country was praised and appreciated by the students.

Poster-making, quiz contests held

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, a district-level competition for Red Ribbon Clubs in collaboration with Punjab State Aids Control Society (PSACS) was held at Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar Co-Education Govt College, Bootan Mandi. Students of 20 colleges participated in poster-making, quiz and slogan writing competitions. From Army College of Nursing, Jalandhar Cantt, six students participated in the competitions and won second and third prizes in poster making and also got the third position in quiz competition. The winners were awarded with merit certificates and medals. Prof Charlotte Ranadive, Offg Principal, Col HS Phagura (Retd), Registrar, congratulated Riya Sharma, Programme Officer, NSS and all the winners.

Hindi poetry recitation competition

In the five schools of Innokids Pre- Primary school of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt, Jandiala Road, Royal World and Kapurthala Road), a Hindi poetry recitation competition was organised for the young poets of the learners and explorers grades, in which the children enthusiastically participated in this competition and showcased the talent. Children also used various props, and flashcards while reciting poems. The children rhymed on various themes like Save Daughter, Save Water, Pyari Maa, Fruit, A Book, Grandparents, Titli, Chandamama, Haathi Raja, Billi Mausi etc. The poems presented by the kids carried a special message. At the time of recitation, the confidence of the children was applaudable. Alka Arora (Deputy Director InnoKids) appreciated the efforts of the children.

CBSE Programme for teachers

Sanskriti KMV School hosted CBSE Capacity Building Programme for the faculty members of various schools of the city and around. Dr Navneet Kaur, Principal of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, was the CBSE resource person for the workshop on ‘Life Skills’. She has many National and International claims to her credit. The session started with an interesting introduction round named “ABC of Me”. It was a warm-up and knowing each other round followed by the KWL brainstorming tool that helped everyone to activate their prior knowledge, identify areas of inquiry and reflect on the learning.

Investiture ceremony organised

Apeejay College of Fine Arts held an Investiture Ceremony for the students of Student Welfare Association (SWA). After the warm welcome of Principal of the college, Dr Neerja Dhingra, Dr Vivek Verma and his students sung a divine hymn to seek the divine blessings. Dr Dhingra acquainted the students with the culture of Apeejay and rules and regulations of the college. She added the transition from school to college life was undoubtedly very special time of one's life but during this time it is essential to act smarter and not get discouraged.

