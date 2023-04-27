 Tributes paid to ex-CM Badal : The Tribune India

Tributes paid to ex-CM Badal

Tributes paid to ex-CM Badal

Students of the St Soldier Group of Institutions pay tributes to late CM Parkash Singh Badal in Jalandhar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The staff of Army Public School Jalandhar paid tributes to five-time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal upon news of his demise. Dr. Saksham Singh, Principal, Mandeep Talwar, Vice Principal, and around 150 staff members gathered in the school premises this morning to express their grief. The members of APS fraternity kept silence and prayed that the soul rests in peace.

A national webinar was organised by the Department of Home Science of PCM S.D. College for Women on the topic of 'Millets for health and happiness'. Chef Meghana Shukla, renowned millet cooking expert and advisor, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was the resource person of the webinar. Manmeet Kaur, Head, Department of the Home Science, introduced the chief guest to the participants of the webinar and also familiarised the audience with the topic. She further said that these grains help in preventing diseases such as obesity, diabetes, arthritis, cancer and so on which causes due to the imbalanced nutritious food. Consuming millets also provide self-stability and good health. At the end, Etti Aggarwal extended vote of thanks to the resource person and the participants.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya paid a heartfelt tribute to former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on his demise. On this occasion, recalling the visit of Badal to the campus, Principal Prof. Dr. Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that during his visit to the KMV in the year 2001, he inaugurated IT block in the institution. She further maintained that Badal had a special relationship with Kanya Maha Vidyalaya as his wife Late Surinder Kaur Badal and many other women of Badal’s family were the students of this institution. She further maintained that Badal was a very popular, charismatic, committed and dedicated leader who had endeared himself to the masses by his earthly appeal and connect. Being a people’s leader, he earnestly felt the need to assuage the sufferings of humanity and acted accordingly. An excellent orator that he was, he could touch the hearts of all by his words. Chander Mohan, President, Arya Shiksha Mandal, also paid tribute to Prakash Singh Badal by remembering his visit to KMV.

Students of HMV got positions in Guru Nanak Dev University in BBA Sem-V examination. Geetanjali bagged 3rd position by scoring 255 out of 350 marks, Gaurika got 5th position with 251 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the Head of the Department Meenu Kohli, faculty members and students for this achievement. On this occasion, Binoo Gupta, Meenu Kundra, Savita Mahendru, Dr. Jaspreet, Ritu Bahri and Sonal were also present.

CT World School celebrated Earth Day 2023 with the theme of the day, 'Invest in our planet'. During the morning's assembly, the young environmentalists shared amazing facts and gave a powerful message against deforestation through a role play titled "Our Earth, Our Home". Activities like “How to make compost at home”, “Plant more trees”, “Keep your Earth clean”, “Poster making”, “Sapling presentation”, “Watering the plants” and “ Feeding the birds” were carried out which filled the campus aura with enthusiasm and positivity. Animated videos and documentaries on "Our Mother Earth" were also shown to the tiny tots and seniors alike. To thank Mother Earth for her selfless care and love toward humanity, students pledged to invest by planting a sapling and making compost at home.

'World Malaria Day' was celebrated by students of 'Health and Wellness Club' in all the five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur Road, Cantt- Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road). The purpose of celebrating this day was to make students aware of deadly disease like malaria. On this occasion, the students of Class X presented a street play, in which the students gave information about the symptoms, causes and prevention of malaria. Posters were made by the students of the respective club to create awareness about the disease like malaria, on which slogans were written to warn other students about malaria, a disease caused by the bite of infected mosquitoes. They highlighted the importance of healthy life style through this street play and conveyed a message that it is very important to follow a healthy lifestyle to keep oneself fit and prevent us from various types of diseases. Healthy environment, nutritious diet, physical exercise and personal hygiene can only protect us from infections, the students were told.

