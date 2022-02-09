Campus notes

Tributes paid to India's Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar

Staff of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, pay tribute to late legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts paid a glowing tribute to the melody queen of India- Lata Mangeshkar who is also the proud recipient of Bharat Ratna Award for her outstanding singing. The Department of Music organised a special event for it. On this occasion, Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra put forth that Lata has not only added glory to our nation all over the globe but also her songs will be remembered and sung by multi-fold generations to come. She added though she had left us today but she will never be forgotten and will always be remembered through the melodious and mesmerising songs which have always enthralled the audience. Dr Amita Mishra, Dr Vivek Verma, Ashima and students sung the melodious tunes originally performed by Lata and paid their homage to her. Dr Anupam handled the stage. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the faculty of Music for successfully organising the entire programme.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Staff of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya paid tributes to departed soul Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen, all the members of teaching, non-teaching and supporting staff paid tribute to the Nightingale of India. On the occasion, Dr Shikha from Patel Hospital was also present. Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dean Innovation and Research, told about the motivational life journey of Lata Mangeshkar. Dr Prem Sagar, Head of Music (V) Department, and Gagandeep, Head of Mathematics Department, sang the songs of Lata Mangeshkar. Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen sent her soulful prayers through floral tribute to the departed soul. She said with Lata Mangeshkar an era of music has ended. On this occasion, members of student council were also present.

Role of women in Armed Forces

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a webinar on ‘How the role of women officer is special and how would they balance between uniform and home making’. The webinar was organised by PG Department of Psychology in collaboration with Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, Chandigarh and Department of NCC. Dr Pratima Sharma, Head, PG Department of Psychology, was invited as a resource person to express her views on this significant topic. The event was attended by over 100 NCC students and cadets of KMV. Dr Pratima clearly stated her pertinent points on the setting of priorities by army women, changing the stereotype mindset of family and societies on creating gender equality. She said women should make their support system strong so that they are able to strike a balance efficiently between home and uniform. Talking to their children is an important therapy for Army women officers so that the families are able to know their front roles and duties they serve for the Indian army. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the duty of a women army officer is the supreme as she contributes a lot in the welfare of her country by becoming the part of armed forces. Principal congratulated Dr Pratima and all the faculty members of PG Department of Psychology for successfully organising the webinar.

Harmanpreet tops college with 88%

DIPS College of Education students of BEd second semester showed good performance in examination conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta informed that Harmanpreet secured 88.67% and came first position in college, Gursharandeep Kaur secured 86.44% and second position and Kulwinder Kaur secured 85.55% bagging the third position. All other students of the college secured first division in the examination. Principal Dr Jyoti Gupta applauded the students on securing brilliant marks. MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra appreciated the efforts of the students. They congratulated the principal and staff for their efforts. They also urged students to continue with their hard work and wished them a bright future.

LPU signs MoU with Canadian varsity

Canada’s University of Winnipeg (UW) and Lovely Professional University (LPU) have signed varied Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for semester exchange and subject articulation programmes, particularly in mathematics. Known for academic excellence, indigenous scholarship, environmental commitment, small class sizes and campus diversity; the roots of University of Winnipeg date back more than 145 years. On behalf of the UW, its interim president and Vice-Chancellor, Dr James Currie and Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Dr Jan Stewart; and from LPU, its Registrar and Senior Dean, Dr Monica Gulati and LPU’s vice president Aman Mittal signed the MoUs. Vice President Aman Mittal shares: “Aiming internationalisation of education, LPU is a globally connected university and provides its students with as many global opportunities as possible. It has already connected its students to nearly 200 top universities around the world to make them globally fit just after their academics.”

Over 140 roll up sleeves in vax camp

A vaccination camp was organised at St. Soldier Divine Public School, Lamma Pind, for children of the age group of 15 to 18 years with the help of the health department as per government instructions. During this camp organised under the leadership of school Principal Munish Arora, more than 140 students were vaccinated by the Health Department of the Civil Hospital. Principal Manish Arora said 140 students of Class IX to XII were vaccinated by Dr Jyoti and his team in the team of the Health Department. Sangeeta Chopra, Vice Chairperson of St. Soldier Group said that there is no need to be afraid of Covid, but there is a need to be careful. This virus spreads from one infected person to another. Therefore, it is necessary for everyone to follow the instructions issued by the Health Department and get jabbed.

