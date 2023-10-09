Tributes paid to philanthropist Parmod Bala

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 8

Hundreds of people including representatives of various political, social and religious organisations paid tribute to noted philanthropist Parmod Bala at Shri Geeta Mandir, Model Town, Phagwara. Parmod Bala passed away recently after a brief illness. Union Minister of State Som Parkash, former minister Vijay Sampla, Tikshan Sood, Manoranjan Kalia, Rajesh Bagha and AAP leaders Joginder Singh Maan and Daljit Raju, social activist Anita, former MC president Malkiat Singh Ragbotr were among those who paid floral tributes.

