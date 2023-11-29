Tributes paid to socialist leader

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 28

The Bhog ceremony of prominent socialist leader and educationist Balwant Singh Khera who passed away recently will be held on December 4. He was cremated on Sunday at Shivpuri on Hariana road in Hoshiarpur. Khera was the national vice-president of Socialist Party of India. He had headed the Malta Boat Tragedy Probe Mission to ensure justice for the affected families. He had also filed a criminal complaint against SAD alleging forgery by submitting two separate Constitutions to the Election Commission of India and the Gurudwara Election Commission.

Khera was ill for some time and when his health did not improve, he was admitted to DMCH Ludhiana for treatment where he breathed his last. His son Jagdeep Singh Khera said that the Paath and Bhog ceremony will be held on December 4, Ardas will be held at Gurdwara Mitha Tiwana from 1 pm to 2 pm on the same day.

#Hoshiarpur