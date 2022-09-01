Tributes pour in for late CM Beant Singh

Tribune Reporters

Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur, Aug 31

Member of Parliament Santokh Singh Chaudhary paid homage to former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

In the presence of several dignitaries, he paid floral tributes, and garlanded his statue at BMC Chowk, Jalandhar. MP Chaudhary stressed that Beant Singh had made the supreme sacrifice for peace and harmony in Punjab, and would always be remembered for his contributions to the state. He said, “When Beant Singh became the Chief Minister, Punjab was gripped by terrorism. But he made every effort to put the state back on the road to peace, harmony and development.”

“His relentless endeavours led to the complete elimination of insurgency from the state. These endeavours cost him his life, but thanks to him, every Punjabi lives in a state of peace now,”

MP Chaudhary added.

He said he was privileged to have worked with him during Beant Singh’s tenure as the Chief Minister.

Former Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri, Dr Navjot Dahiya, District Congress (Urban) President Balraj Thakur, District Congress (Rural) President Darshan Singh Tahli, District Congress (Women) President Jasleen Sethi and Meenu Bagga were also present on the occasion.

The District Congress Committee in Hoshiarpur paid a tribute to former Chief Minister Beant Singh, on his martyrdom day at the district office, under District President Dr Kuldeep Nanda. Dr Nanda said that, in establishing peace and tranquility in Punjab, Beant Singh laid down his life. He stressed that CM Singh’s martyrdom can never be forgotten.

He noted that the bravery with which Beant Singh faced threats to humanity and Punjab during that period, was unmatched. He said that the sacrifice made by Beant Singh would always remain a source of inspiration for the people who love peace and harmony.

City Congress vice-president Harish Anand, president Ramesh Dadwal, and others were also present on the occasion.